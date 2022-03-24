LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – Plans to renovate the old Lombard School in Ironton into the new Lawrence county jail have been met with mixed reactions.

“It should be put somewhere a little bit more remote than a residential area,” said Ironton resident, Dale Cohenour.

However, Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless said he believes the move would actually make people in the county safer, regardless of its location.

“It helps get a bad guy off the street and gets them tucked away in a nice safe jail,” said Sheriff Lawless.

Sheriff Lawless said the current jail doesn’t meet the standards required by the state and only has 52 beds. The proposed location is already owned by the county, and the 200 beds they have planned would mean the ability to keep more people in custody.

“There’s people right now that judges would like to incarcerate for some of what we would consider minor crimes,” said Sheriff Lawless. “You know somebody stole your lawnmower or something along those lines that they need to be punished for, but the judges are having a hard time putting them in jail because of the overcrowding.”

“If they break out they are just going in people’s houses,” said Ironton resident, Harold Weaver.

Sheriff Lawless said he thinks an event like that is unlikely because an attempted escape from the county jail hasn’t happened in around 60 years.

The Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley Nursing Home, which is located across from the new jail’s potential location, also shared their safety concerns with 13 News and they said they don’t support the jail coming into their backyard.

In the end, voters will help make the decision, as it would partially be paid for with an additional sales tax.

That will be on the ballot in May.

“The jails actually needed,” said Cohenour. “The space is needed. The tax is something left to be desired, but the jail space is definitely needed. What we have here is below subpar for the inmates.”