Should West Virginia be worried about the COVID-19 Delta variant?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Centers for Disease Control is now calling the Delta variant of the coronavirus, a “variant of concern.”

The Delta variant was first detected in India and is now causing big problems in the United Kingdom.

Scientists say this variant is more transmissible and can cause more severe COVID-19 symptoms.

“This variant is now more infectious than any other variant that we’ve seen and more able to invade our immune system than other variants that we’ve seen,” said West Virginia coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh during Thursday’s briefing.

The delta variant now accounts for 10% of all of the COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and is doubling every 10 to 14 days. Health experts are especially concerned for those not already vaccinated. they are now at the greatest risk to contract the Delta variant.

“We know that we’re going to see variants. We’re going to continue to have variants, but the way we’re going to beat this is to keep getting immunizations into arms,” said Kanawha Charleston Health Department Health Officer Dr. Sherri Young.

So far, there have only been 3 detected cases of the Delta variant in the Mountain State, but that’s a number that is expected to rise. “We have identified the group it existed in and isolated them, and we haven’t seen any more of that Delta variant but we can almost be assured that over time we will,” added Dr. Marsh.

And as things start to feel normal again, experts continue to urge people to get the vaccine. “Really the time where we’re starting to re-open, we’re starting to get back to normal and so instead of going backward let’s finish this by getting our vaccines and we can beat this variant as well,” said Dr. Young.

Dr. Young says that there is some good news in that if you are fully vaccinated you have some pretty solid protection. Studies show that Pfizer is 79-percent effective at protecting you from the Delta variant.

