CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Visiting Santa Claus and telling him what you want for Christmas is a core tradition for children and their families all over. However, for kids with sensory issues or with special needs, waiting in long lines and the commotion of loud music during visits with Santa can be overstimulating.

More than 15 years ago, Will Price wanted to make visiting Santa more accessible to kids with these kinds of issues.

“The connection and attachment that we have to it is seeing the smiles on the kids, on Santa,” Price said.

That’s why he partnered with Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, and each year, they host a “Silent Santa” party.

“They get to come in, they get a free portrait with Santa. Their siblings get to participate too. No lights, no loud music, no lines,” Salango said.

“Kids with special needs are special and they sometimes need special treatment, which includes a quieter darker place with less distractions,” Price said.

Instead of waiting in long lines at a mall or other public places, families schedule a 15-minute private photo session with Santa free of charge.

“To see these parents, and you know, how much work and how hard it is for them, but how much love you feel from these parents for these wonderful, wonderful children,” Santa Claus said.

Santa said he wants to make every child’s Christmas wish come true.

“It just touches my heart,” Santa said.

“Many of them, for the first time, this is the first time they get to see Santa Claus. They’ve never had a picture with Santa Claus, they’ve never met Santa Claus. So, it’s great. Just to watch them see Santa Claus for the first time is heartwarming,” Salango said.

The “Silent Santa” event is about keeping the Christmas spirit alive for everyone.