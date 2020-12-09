Silver Alert canceled: Missing WV man found alive

Boone County emergency management officials say Jimmy R. Caudill, 69, of Madison, was reportedly traveling between Burnsville in Braxton County and his home in Boone County. (Photo Courtesy: west Virginia State Police)

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police say a missing man from Boone County has been found alive.

A Silver Alert was issued for Jimmy Caudill of Boone County Monday, Dec. 7 after he did not return home from his camp in Burnsville in Braxton County. He had called his wife around 2:20 a.m. that morning.

According to the WVSP, around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 the WVSP Aviation section received a flight request to search I-79 between Charleston and Sutton for Caudill. While flying north along I-79, the pilot located Caudill’s vehicle in “an extremely deep ravine” near exit 57.

Fire and EMS crews were called for assistance and the trooper directed them to the location using night vision goggles and a searchlight. They say Caudill was alert and oriented. He was transported for medical evaluation.