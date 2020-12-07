Silver Alert issued for Boone County man

Boone County emergency management officials say Jimmy R. Caudill, 69, of Madison, was reportedly traveling between Burnsville in Braxton County and his home in Boone County. (Photo Courtesy: west Virginia State Police)

UPDATE 5:45 p.m. Dec. 7, 2020: Authorities are still searching for a man missing from Boone County. A Silver Alert has been issued for Jimmy Ray Caudill, 69, of Madison WV.

According to the West Virginia State Police, Caudill called his wife from their camp in Burnsville WV at approximately 2:20 a.m. and was supposed to return home to Madison WV, however, he never arrived.

Caudill is described as a white male standing 5’8″ and weighing approximately 180 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair. The WVSP and the Madison Police Department say Caudill has dementia.

A photo of Jimmy Caudill’s 2015 Nissan Frontier. A Silver Alert has been issued for Caudill. He was last seen driving the vehicle. (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia State Police)

Police say he was last seen driving a white 2015 Nissan Frontier with West Virginia Registration WEFISH2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WVSP at (304)369-7800 or the Madison Police Department at (304) 369-1211.

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Silver Alert has been issued out of Boone County, WV.

Boone County emergency management officials say Jimmy R. Caudill, 69, of Madison, was reportedly traveling between Burnsville in Braxton County and his home in Boone County.

Officials say to look out for a white 2015 Nissan Frontier bearing WV WEFISH2. Caudill is described as a white male and reportedly has dementia, according to emergency management officials.

The Madison Police Department is handling the investigation, according to emergency officials.

Boone County emergency management officials say Jimmy R. Caudill, 69, of Madison, was reportedly traveling between Burnsville in Braxton County and his home in Boone County. (Photo Courtesy: west Virginia State Police)