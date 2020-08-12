Silver Alert issued for man suffering from dementia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man who suffers from dementia.
Cornelius Maurice Lane, 65, was last seen in the area of College Avenue in Bluefield.
He is described as a black man, 5’11” tall, 140 pounds with an Afro hair style. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with white lettering on the back, gray pants and black and white shoes.
Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.
