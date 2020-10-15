Silver Alert issued for Meigs County, OH, man

Kenneth Hayes, 80, of Pomeroy, was last seen on his red 1995 Honda GL 1500 Goldwing Trike. Ohio registration EXN24, around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 at a stop sign in Harrisonville. (Photo Courtesy: Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.)

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly man from Meigs County.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood says Kenneth Hayes, 80, of Pomeroy, was last seen on his 1995 Honda GL 1500 Goldwing Trike around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 at a stop sign in Harrisonville. Deputies say the Honda Trike is red with Ohio registration EXN24.

Hayes is described as 5’7″ weighing 151 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Deputies also say he reportedly has medical issues.

Deputies say Hayes has been entered into National Crime Information Center as a Silver Alert, or Missing Elderly Person, and the license plate on the Honda Trike is entered into both the NCIC and the Law Enforcement Automated Data System.

Anyone with information on Hayes whereabouts is asked to contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 992-3371.

