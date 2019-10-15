Silver alert issued for missing Charleston man

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing from Charleston since yesterday, October 14, 2019. A Silver Alert has been issued for George Harvey Hunter, 58, of the 800 block of Eastview Heights Drive.

A relative of Hunter reported him missing to the Charleston Police Department this morning. According to the relative, Hunter is mentally incapacitated and he walked away from his residence on Eastview Heights Drive yesterday evening.

He was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, a gray hoodie, brown jacket, and brown shoes. Hunter has an injury to his foot and has difficulty walking long distances. Anyone with information as to Hunter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

More Stories