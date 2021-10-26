Silver Alert issued for missing Jackson County, Ohio man

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office says a Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen in the Oak Hill area Monday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, multiple agencies and volunteers are working to search for Dwight Comer, 57, who was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, around the 200 block of Buck Lick Creek Road near the Scioto County line in Hamilton Township. Authorities also say Comer has dementia.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help searching for Comer and have asked that residents in that area, as well as Phil Russ Road and Myrtle Comer Road, to check their outbuildings to see if he may be or may have been there.

Comer is described as weighing approximately 230 pounds and having “salt and pepper” hair with a beard. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone who sees Comer or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 740-286-6464.