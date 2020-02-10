UPDATE: Missing Summers County woman found dead

UPDATE, 2/17/20: According to our sister station WVNS, a woman who went missing in Summers County has been found dead.
Deputies confirm Jeanette Shue was found almost one mile down river from her home. They believe she was swept away by high water after she was reported missing to deputies on February 7th.
She was in her 70s with early stage dementia. The case is still under investigation.
SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Summers County woman.
West Virginia State Police are asking for help finding Jeanette Shue. She was last seen in the Hinton area. Shue is a 71-year-old white female, with white hair. She weighs 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue nightgown. Shue also suffers from dementia.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Fairmont Regional Medical Center to close permanently, citing financial losses
- Senate delays greyhound racing elimination bill for the second time
- Arkansas police officer volunteers for ‘daddy-daughter dance’
- Dozen of dachshunds hit the ice for Saturday’s ‘Wiener Dog Race’
- Country singer Trace Adkins to perform in Charleston
- Police: Pair caught stealing from garages, microwave among items
- Museum built in former President Jimmy Carter’s old high school has grand opening in Georgia
- Police: Registered sex offender runs from Pensacola officers, scales communications tower
- Four-day school week proposed in Virginia: What are the pros and cons?
- Cuss Collar will swear every time your dog barks