LOGAN, WV (WOWK) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a West Virginia man.

According to the LCSO, Tony Dingess, 57, was reported missing on the evening of Oct. 5, 2022. Deputies say he wandered away from his home around 2 p.m. that afternoon and had not returned.

The LCSO says family members told deputies Dingess has an intellectual disability and tends to wander away if he does not take his medication.

Dingess is described as a white male with brown eyes standing 5’11” and weighing 195 pounds.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Dingess is asked to contact the LCSO at 304-792-8590.

On Tuesday October 5, 2022 at approximately 8:40 pm, Logan County Deputies responded to 473 Eagles Roost in regard to a missing person complaint. At this time Deputies learned that Tony Dingess, 57 yoa, had wandered away from his residence at approximately 2:00 pm and had not returned home. Family members reported that Dingess is mentally challenged and tends to wander away if he does not use his medication. Dingess is described as a white male, 5’11”, 195 pounds, with brown eyes. A silver alert was issued for Dingess and anyone having contact/sighting of him are asked to please contact the Logan County Sheriff’s Department at 304 792-8590.