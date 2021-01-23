Silver Alert issued for West Virginia man

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A silver alert has been issued for a Logan County man who may be possibly heading toward Winston Salem, North Carolina.
Harrison Junior Duty is described as a white man with brown hair, grey eyes, is 5’8″ tall and weighs 164 lbs.
Duty was last seen driving a 2016 white Ford Focus with a West Virginia license plate.
Officials say Duty has a history of dementia
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.