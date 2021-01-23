Silver Alert issued for West Virginia man

Local News

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted:
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A silver alert has been issued for a Logan County man who may be possibly heading toward Winston Salem, North Carolina.

Harrison Junior Duty is described as a white man with brown hair, grey eyes, is 5’8″ tall and weighs 164 lbs.

Duty was last seen driving a 2016 white Ford Focus with a West Virginia license plate.

Officials say Duty has a history of dementia

