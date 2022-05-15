HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A silver alert was issued for Beverly Jane Blankenship, 75.

She was last seen walking eastbound in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue in Huntington at around 4 p.m. on May 14, according to Huntington Police.

In a report from the Huntington Police Department, it says Blankenship has brown eyes and blond hair. She is five-foot-five and 140 pounds.

They say she is in the early stages of dementia.

If you know the whereabouts of Blankenship, contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4470.