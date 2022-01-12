CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With the onset of colder temperatures many people are bracing for the impact when their next heating bill comes. But there are things you can do to make your heating efforts more efficient. Pile Hardware in Charleston has a section just for weatherization products.

For most people, colder weather can mean higher energy bills, especially if you live in an older home. There are some things you can do to keep from wasting the heat available in your home.

You can start with your windows. Plastic is an affordable option that is easy to install.

“You just tack it up, nail it on, stick it on, tape it on. How ever you can get it done. Just to cut down on that breeze around the window seal,” said Andrew Pile at Pile Hardware.



A strip around the window or the door can keep the cold draft from creeping in.

“You just peel it off and you can put it right on the door frame or window frame,” he explained.

If you are feeling a draft or the room doesn’t seem to be as warm as it should be cold could be creeping in under the door. But there are solutions. If you want something more permanent, you may have to spend a little more. But it will last longer too.

Another good thing to keep in mind during extreme cold is your pipes. It is much less expensive to take measures to keep them from freezing than to deal with the aftermath.