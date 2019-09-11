Simple steps can help prevent spread of cold and flu to others

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Health experts say this flu season will likely be a rough one and they are urging people to get vaccinated early. But if you do get sick either from the flu or the long list of other illnesses going around there are some simple steps you can take to keep from making those around you sick as well.

“I’m gonna get sick because I’ve done it before,” said Cassie Roesch. Like many people, she said she doesn’t have time to be sick. “I don’t want to be sick because then I can’t go to work and make money.”

Whether it be your workplace, social gatherings or school, illnesses like the cold or flu can spread fast. Chelsea Hager said she’d rather people stay home or keep their kids home if they are ill. Her son is especially vulnerable.

“He gets sick very easily and when kids come to school sick it can put him in the hospital for a very long time,” Hager said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, people with the flu can spread it to others up to 6 feet away mainly by droplets made when people with the flu cough, sneeze or talk. The CDC says people with the flu are most contagious the first three to four days after their illness begins. Most healthy adults can infect others beginning one day before symptoms develop and up to a week after they become sick. Children and people with weakened immune systems may be able to pass the virus for even longer.

When it comes to the common cold you can help to avoid spreading illness by staying home, avoiding close contact with others, moving away from people and covering your cough or sneeze. It is also important to wash your hands and any commonly touched surfaces.