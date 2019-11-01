Simple steps can help reduce your heating bills, keep your home warmer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – As temperatures drop, your heating bill may start going up. But there are some simple things you can do to keep your home a little warmer and save money. Your local hardware store has kits to help cover your windows and keep the cold air out and the heat inside.

“A lot of people just buy big rolls to do multiple windows,” said Andrew Pile at Pile Hardware in Charleston, WV. They also sell strips that can be applied around windows and doors to seal them.

It is also the time of year to start thinking about your pipes. There are many forms of insulation ranging from a few dollars to more expensive options for trouble spots.

Pile says it is also important to check the filters on your heating and cooling system.

“it depends on how dusty your house is,” he said. “You should really check it at least once a month.”

He also recommends making sure your water hoses are disconnected and drained when temperatures get very low and don’t forget to clean your gutters.

You can find more information on winterizing your home AARP’s website.

