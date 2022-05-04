UPDATE(11:56 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4): Cabell County dispatchers confirm that one person has died as a result of the crash.

They say law enforcement is still on scene and to avoid the area at all costs.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A single-vehicle crash in Cabell County has been reported and dispatchers say there is “heavy entrapment.”

Dispatchers say this happened on Guyan River Road in Huntington just before 10:30 p.m.

There is no word on the extent of any injuries.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you.