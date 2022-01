NITRO, WV (WOWK) — The Nitro Fire Department says there was a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 25 and Cross Lanes Drive this afternoon.

Photo Courtesy: Nitro Fire Department

They say it happened around 3:30 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on the extent of the injuries.

Poca Fire Department, Nitro Fire Department, Teays Valley EMS, and Putnam Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash.