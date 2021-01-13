Sinkhole impacts traffic on Charleston’s West Side

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A sinkhole on Charleston’s West Side is still causing traffic problems hours after it was reported.

The sink hole is on 7th Avenue and Iowa Street.

West Virginia American Water officials say they are working on a water main break and repairs are estimated to last until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Officials say restorations will be completed as soon as possible, following repairs.

