UPDATE (2:45 P.M. June 27, 2022): The Mason Volunteer Fire Department says a trash truck has been removed from the parking lot of the BP gas station on Second Street after two of the vehicle’s back tires got stuck in a sinkhole.

According to an employee of the Par Mar BP gas station, the business did close down this morning, and employees are at the station preparing for reopening and making sure the business is safe for them and their customers. The employee says that portion of the parking lot will remain closed until the sink hole is repaired.

The employee also says the sinkhole is on the Par Mar property, and the company will work to get it repaired.

MASON, WV (WOWK) – The Mason Volunteer Fire Department is warning drivers to be cautious near a sinkhole in the town of Mason.

According to the MVFD, the sinkhole opened up in the parking lot of the BP gas station on Second Street. Firefighters are asking drivers to avoid that area. According to Mason VFD Chief Howard Wood, the gas company has already been on scene and they are currently awaiting AEP to evaluate the area.

Wood says a trash truck was pulling into the gas station this morning, Monday, June 27, 2022, to empty the dumpster when the driver “felt a slight jerk.” The driver then discovered two of the vehicle’s back wheels were in a sinkhole. Officials are still awaiting a towing company to help remove the trash truck.

According to Wood, the sinkhole is near the gas station’s gas tank, but it did not collapse onto the tank. As a safety precaution, the Mason VFD says the gas station has been closed at this time. Wood says he estimates the hole may be at least 15 feet deep.

Sinkhole in Mason, WV June 27, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: Mason Fire Department)

This is a developing story and we will update this story with more details as they become available.