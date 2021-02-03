Sissonville Fire and Rescue School now reopen for 2021

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – After being forced to cancel their 2021 program, the Sissonville Fire and Rescue School announced that the school is back on track to teach some life-saving strategies.

The program usually holds about 400 to 500 students, but couldn’t do it this year. So, they’re making some changes. Instead of finishing training in one weekend like usual, there will be several courses over a several months period.

Classes will work in virtual and blended learning models. Lt. Robert Fisher with the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department said they brainstormed as much as they could to make the program happen.

“People actually look forward to these classes so when we canceled it, we did get a lot of feedback that people were kind of bummed out not being able to come. Everyone understood because of the COVID situation that we’re in, but we’re trying to offer some of these classes back and be safe about it,” said Fisher.

Sign up for the Sissonville Fire and Rescue School will close on February 12 with classes beginning February 20. To register, click here.