Sissonville holding inaugural Christmas parade

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – Sissonville is kicking off their first Christmas parade on Saturday bringing the community much closer together.

It began with an idea in March. The community felt like they needed something more to spice up the holiday season.

“It’s been done in a short period of time because the community said we really need something as a whole”, says spokesperson for the Sissonville Community Christmas Celebration Joe Long.

It took a village to put the parade together. Every church community group, school, and neighborhood helped pitch in to make the idea a reality.

“I think Christmas is a time for positives and I think we’ve made a miracle here in Sissonville”, exclaims Greater Sissonville Development Council member Tom Miller.

In addition to the parade, the community held its first-ever Christmas Decoration Competition. Houses and businesses across the town submitted a picture of their Christmas lights to the Facebook post. Whoever gets the most likes wins the contest.

“People are talking about how they haven’t put lights up in years and now because of this contest they’re going to put them up”, says Miller, “They’re daring their friends and there’s a bunch of community challenges going on”.

On Saturday, there will be activities beginning from 8 a.m. with Breakfast with Santa to 8 p.m. wrapping up with the Community Christmas Tree Lighting. The parade itself will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Sissonville Middle School.