Six arrested after drug raid on Charleston’s West Side

Local News

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: James C Hooper/Moment/Getty Images

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A narcotics investigation led to the arrest of six people on Charleston’s West Side Sunday, Nov. 1.

Charleston Police Department Patrol Division officers say they executed a search warrant for a house on the 1800 block on 7th Avenue. During the investigation, officers say they located suspected Methamphetamine and a box of ammunition along with a sawed-off style shotgun in a nearby residence.

Lt. Tony Hazelett of the CPD says six people were arrested from both residences, including:

  • Joseph William Deel, Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department
  • Michelle Dawn Smith, Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department
  • David Allen Taylor, Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department
  • Selena Marie Norton, Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department
  • Gary Barnett, Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department
  • Anthony Hairston, Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department
  1. William Joseph Deel, 27, of Charleston, charges- Capias (Failure to Appear), Persons Prohibited from Possessing Firearms, Possession, and Warrant- 3rd Offense Shoplifting.
  2. Michelle Dawn Smith, 45, of Charleston, charge- Capias (Failure to Appear).
  3. David Allen Taylor, 44, of Cross Lanes, charge- Capias (Failure to Appear).
  4. Selena Marie Norton, 22, of Charleston, charge- Capias (Failure to Appear).
  5. Gary Barnett, 64, of South Charleston, charge- Capias (Failure to Appear).
  6. Anthony Hairston, 63, of Charleston, charge- Possession of a Controlled Substance.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS