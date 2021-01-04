Six new COVID-19 related deaths in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is reporting six new COVID-19 related deaths today. They are a 72-year-old male, an 82-year-old male, an 85-year-old male, a 78-year-old male, and two 79-year-old males, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 198.
There are 9,296 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, up 41 cases since Sunday.
Of those, 8,061 are confirmed cases and 1235 are probable cases. Active cases are at 1899, up 25 from Sunday.
