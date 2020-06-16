KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Six people have been taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on I-77 South.
Officials say the crash involving a pick-up truck and a van happened around 11:30 a.m. June 16, 2020, near mile-marker 96.5.
Officials say two adults and three children were in the van as well as one adult in the pickup truck were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions at this time.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s is investigating the crash. Officials say both lanes of traffic are now completely open.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Driver, passenger face charges after car crashes into Charleston home
- Best Virginia earns spot in TBT, draws opening matchup against in-state rival Herd That
- Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 42,010 cases, 2,597 deaths reported
- Entire high school baseball team kneels during national anthem
- Six taken to hospital after Kanawha County crash
- Video: 92-year-old shoved to ground by stranger
- Local EMS receives new tool in the COVID-19 fight
- President Trump signs Safe Policing for Safe Communities executive order
- WVU to require face coverings in fall semester
- Guest attempting ‘baseball-style slide’ cracks glass on suspension bridge