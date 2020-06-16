Six taken to hospital after Kanawha County crash

Six people were taken to the hospital following a crash on I-77 in Kanawha County. Pictured: Traffic backup at the 35th St Bridge Exit on I-77 South following the crash June 16, 2020 (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Six people have been taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on I-77 South.

Officials say the crash involving a pick-up truck and a van happened around 11:30 a.m. June 16, 2020, near mile-marker 96.5.

Officials say two adults and three children were in the van as well as one adult in the pickup truck were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions at this time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s is investigating the crash. Officials say both lanes of traffic are now completely open.

