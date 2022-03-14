CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The sixth annual Kids Kick Opioids contest is officially underway.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says this years contest launched this month and entry forms and details have already been mailed to schools and superintendents across the state.

The contest is a public service announcement partnership with the elementary schools and middle schools throughout West Virginia that encourages students to help students learn about and raise awareness of the dangers of prescription painkiller abuse.

The attorney general’s office says thousands of West Virginians have died due to drug overdoses and many of those were related to opioids. The Kids Kick Opioids contest is one of many initiatives aimed at bringing an end to the opioid epidemic.

“Every year, the Kids Kick Opioids contest exposes the immeasurable talent and creativity of the students in our elementary and middle schools,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Their entries viscerally demonstrate that the opioid epidemic resonates in classrooms across West Virginia. Kids Kick Opioids gives students an outlet to express their concerns, while using the creativity and talent of all participants to raise awareness of the epidemic.”

Morrisey’s office says students can submit individual or group entries. The entries can include anything that promotes awareness such as drawings, letters, poems, etc. The winning entry will appear as a PSA in a state newspaper and the regional winners’ entries for the contest will be on display at the State Capitol.

More than 14,400 entries have been submitted since the first contest, Morrisey says. Entries must be postmarked by May 6. They can be emailed to AGPSA.contest@wvago.gov or mailed to the attorney general’s office at:

1900 Kanawha Blvd E.

State Capitol Building 1, Room 26-E

Charleston, WV, 25305