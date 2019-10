HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The 6th annual “West Virginia Makes” festival took place today on the Memorial Student Center Plaza at Marshall University. The festival is a celebration of creativity and ingenuity.

Artisans, inventors, hobbyists and students from West Virginia, Kentucky and Pennsylvania set up and demonstrated their creations. People could see everything from robots and rockets to the old-school ways of hammering steel into artwork and functional pieces.