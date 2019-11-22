Ski season officially underway in West Virginia

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (WOWK) – Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County kicked off West Virginia’s 2019/2020 ski season this morning!

About 100 skiers and snowboarders were in attendance despite some challenging weather conditions.

“We never let a little rain spoil the fun up here” said Resort Spokesperson Shawn Cassell, “Our snowmaking team has had a very productive couple of weeks and there’s a lot more snow on the mountain than we usually have in mid-November. We’ve got about a dozen trails open, with an average base of nearly 60” and it looks like cold and snow are back on the menu as early as tomorrow night so we’re excited about yet another strong start to ski season.”

For deals on lift tickets, passes, and lodging, please visit here.