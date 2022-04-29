JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) -The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says human remains found in 2020 have been identified as a missing Ohio man.

According to the JCSO, Johnson County Coroner, J.R. Frisby announced that a skull found in Johnson County on June 7, 2020 belonged to Ricky D. Boyd of South Point, Ohio.

Boyd was reported missing after being last heard from in May 2020, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

The skull was sent to an anthropologist at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, the JCSO says, and then sent to the Kentucky State Police Medical Examiner for DNA testing.