​CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) ​Thursday the City of Charleston and Regatta Commission ​came together at Slack Plaza to​ highlight ​the events and activities taking place ​there during the upcoming Charleston Sternwheel Regatta​. The Regatta starts ​June 30​ and continues until July 4.

​Some of the events planned include a ​Battle of the Bands, Regatta Rewind​, which is ​a ​musical ​throwback to the 80s​ and ​90s​ and a ​Comedy Showcase​.​ Mountain Thyme​ will also be performing there.

The events at the recently renovated park begin with the Slack Plaza Slam​ on June 30. The ​pro wrestling​ event will be a collaborative effort involving several local wrestling organizations. There will even be​ a​ ​Cornhole Tournament.

“The newly renovated City Center at Slack Plaza is a great place to gather with family and friends, enjoy lunch with coworkers, take in a show, participate in a festival and so much more,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We look forward to showcasing the versatility of City Center during Regatta.​”

​To view the schedule of Regatta events click here.