CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Thursday the City of Charleston and Regatta Commission came together at Slack Plaza to highlight the events and activities taking place there during the upcoming Charleston Sternwheel Regatta. The Regatta starts June 30 and continues until July 4.
Some of the events planned include a Battle of the Bands, Regatta Rewind, which is a musical throwback to the 80s and 90s and a Comedy Showcase. Mountain Thyme will also be performing there.
The events at the recently renovated park begin with the Slack Plaza Slam on June 30. The pro wrestling event will be a collaborative effort involving several local wrestling organizations. There will even be a Cornhole Tournament.
“The newly renovated City Center at Slack Plaza is a great place to gather with family and friends, enjoy lunch with coworkers, take in a show, participate in a festival and so much more,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We look forward to showcasing the versatility of City Center during Regatta.”
