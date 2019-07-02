Slip in Lincoln County creates concern for motorists

SUMERCO, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Lincoln County man says a dangerous stretch of road in his community is putting lives at risk. “We are too close to a dangerous situation,” said Gary Hall, of Yawkey, W.Va. “We are not close, we are at a dangerous situation and this is life and death.”

Hall travels WV-214 through Sumerco, WV almost every day. A slip along that stretch of road is the cause of his concern. “Right now it is broken back beyond what the barriers have controlled,” he said. “If you are going to be safe you’ll have to go near or across the center line.”

There are markers and signs around the slip but from below hollow spaces under the surface are visible. Hall says every time it rains the situation gets worse.

A spokesperson for the West Virginia Division of Highways tells 13 News the agency is aware of the problem and the contract to make repairs will be going out for bid later this month. The spokesperson says work should begin by late summer. In the meantime crews will be going out to assess the situation to see what can be done to make it safer.