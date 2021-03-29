Small business investment grant deadline extended to April 7th

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The third round of Charleston’s Small Business Investment Grants has been extended to Wednesday, April 7 at 5 p.m.

“In an effort to reach as many businesses as possible with this opportunity, we have decided to extend the third round of our grant program by one week,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We encourage small businesses from across our city to take advantage of these grant funds.”

City officials say examples of projects that qualify for this grant funding include broadband connectivity, marketing, advertising, demolition projects, construction of exterior or interior surfaces including doors, windows, fences, stairs, ramps, painting and more.

Project work must be started within six months of the grant award and completed within one year.

The maximum annual grant award for any one business is $10,000, and grant recipients must match any award amount by 25%.

The application for the third round of funding is available here and must be received by April 7 at 5 p.m. and all applications must be submitted and received via email at jane.bostic@cityofcharleston.org.