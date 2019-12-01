Small businesses encourage shopping locally

HUNTINGTON W.Va. (WOWK) – During Small Business Saturday, across the Tri-State locally owned businesses promote their unique products and services.

One local antique district is selling interesting holiday gifts and other seasonal items from the past. Central City Antique District in Huntington, WV hosted what they call an “Antique District Crawl.”

The event featured over fifteen stores participating in the American Express Small Business Saturday nationwide program. Small business owners decorate their shops with holiday decor hoping to attract shoppers.

Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to “shop small” during the holiday season. Shop owners in the Central City Antique District tell us that events like these help boost small businesses.

A lot of smaller businesses such as we have on the street here are really suffering, especially this time of year because they have all the big sales at Walmart and on Amazon. It really cuts into our business. Randall Meade

The locally-owned shops in Huntington cater to all ages. Randall Meade, the owner of M.F.E. Collectibles, offers vintage and modern-day comic books as well as movie memorabilia and other collector’s items. Other shop owners like Joanna Sexton, owner of Hattie and Nans Antiques, offer antique books, furniture, and glass that may interest multiple generations.

The antique district offers unique and rare products that you don’t see every day at an affordable price. Shopping local, small businesses puts money back into the community instead of a corporation.

The Central City Antique District, located on West 14th Avenue in Huntington, WV, will be open weekdays and special weekend dates until the week of Christmas.