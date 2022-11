CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at Logan’s Roadhouse in Barboursville. The call came into dispatch at 1:23 p.m.

Dispatchers say the fire was small, and they believe crews are close to finishing up at the scene.

Responders include Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Ohio River Road VFD and Green Valley VFD.