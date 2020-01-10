“Small Shop Showdown” competition for rent-free space at Huntington Mall

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va., (WOWK) – Small business owners now have a chance at a big space.

Lyle McMicken says being a small business in the Huntington Mall has paved the way for D and D Outfitters, from a small shop to more than two decades of success.

“This is where we started; this is where the company started,” McMicken said. “This is where we’re rooted and grounded. Our customer base knows where we are.”

Now, the Huntington Mall wants to help another local business. They’ve started a competition where they’ll choose the best business plan and the winner gets six months in the mall rent-free. Also included, a marketing package.

Huntington Mall Marketing Director Margi MacDuff says they’re looking for anyone with a plan whether it’s someone running a business out of their garage and they want to try having a storefront, or someone with an established business looking to expand.

“Maybe they weren’t confident before, but this is an opportunity to let them see this is doable,” MacDuff said.

And it turns out this isn’t just an opportunity for the winner.

“Obviously we are only picking one person, but we’re going to look at all these business plans and there could be an opportunity to work with a lot of these different businesses and get them into the Huntington Mall.

All of the details on Small Shop Showdown are on the Huntington Mall’s website.

