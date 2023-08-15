SMITHERS, WV (WOWK) – The Smithers Fire Department has announced they will be temporarily shut down for a few days as part of a “reorganization and restructuring” effort.

Interim chief of the Smithers Fire Department Benny Filiaggi says he enacted the shutdown effective Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, with support from the Town of Smithers’ administration and from the fire department’s board of directors. He says the temporary shutdown is “not expected to last more than two or three days.

According to Filiaggi, the fire department made arrangements for emergency response to be handled by the Montgomery Fire Department with assistance from the Armstrong Creek, Glasgow and Boomer fire departments.

Filiaggi was appointed as interim fire chief in February, and also serves as the Montgomery Fire Department’s fire chief. Since he was appointed, Filiaggi, the board of directors and town leaders say they have been working to “reorganize and restructure” the Smithers Fire Department to better serve the community. He says this includes examining response protocols, membership statuses and other operational items.