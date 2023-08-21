SMITHERS, WV (WOWK) – After a week-long shutdown, the Smithers Fire Department is set to reopen Monday night Aug. 21, 2023, at 6 p.m..

The temporary shutdown began last Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, to “hit the reset button.” That reset includes restructuring response protocols, membership statuses and other operational items.

The decision was made by Smithers Interim Fire Chief Benny Filiaggi, the fire department’s board of directors and Smithers town administrators. Filliagi told WOWK 13 News that there are currently 10 volunteer firefighters in the department, and the mayor says there used to be as many as 20 volunteers.

According to Filiaggi, the fire department made arrangements for emergency response to be handled by the Montgomery Fire Department with assistance from the Armstrong Creek, Glasgow and Boomer fire departments during the shutdown.