FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is facing kidnapping charges after an incident in the Smithers area on Friday.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman came in wanting to make a complaint. They say she was visibly battered and in distress while she told them that her boyfriend held her against her will and beat and choked her for two days.

The sheriff’s office says the woman was able to escape after driving to the South Charleston area and getting her boyfriend to exit the car.

40-year-old Harold Richard-Daniel Tolbert, of Smithers, is charged with kidnapping, strangulation and domestic battery.

He is being held at the Southern Regional Jail until court proceedings.