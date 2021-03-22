Smoke alarms and an escape plan can help protect your family during a fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—While the cold winter months are typically when the most deadly fires happen, West Virginia has seen several so far this month.

“Sometimes it is over the heating, I mean people have to use space heaters and kerosene heaters and not having proper fire safety and just accidents happen,” said Deputy State Fire Marshal Jason Baltic. He said there have been seven fatalities in March and 21 total so far this year. He said there were a total of 48 in 2020.

“The biggest thing is smoke alarms,” he said. “If everybody has smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms in their homes that are working they’ve saved lives, it is a fact.”

If you can’t afford a smoke alarm or aren’t sure how to install one, the best thing to do is contact your local fire department.

The Charleston Fire Department keeps smoke alarms handy for people who live in the city. Charleston Fire Department Fire Marshal Richard Symns suggests having an escape plan. He said families should practice that plan especially if there are small children.

“Since these decisions are a split second decision you have to practice these things with your children and make it a normal thing for them,” he said.

For more information on preparing your family for an emergency click here.