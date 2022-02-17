ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – There have been 11 fire fatalities already this year in West Virginia and according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office there were 55 fire fatalities in 2021. While each situation had different circumstances. But a lack of smoke alarms can drastically increase your chances of dying in a house fire.

If your smoke alarm is more than 10 years old you may not be as protected as you think.

“This one is 40 years old, this one is about 50 years old,” said Lt. Chris Collins with the St. Albans Fire Department. He put together a display of smoke alarms that he’s pulled from people’s homes and replaced with new ones. “You know for years they were under the mistaken impression that they had working smoke alarms,” he said.

The National Fire Protection Association recommends one smoke alarm on every level of your house and inside and outside of every bedroom.

If you are hearing impaired, there is another option. “These smoke alarms operate off the sound of the existing smoke alarms,” Collins said. “The sound activates what looks like a bedside clock and it emits a lower-pitched frequency. But it is also connected to a small disc that goes under your pillow and vibrates in the event of a fire.”

Collins is part of a program called Remembering When. He coaches seniors on fire safety.

“We look at basically just little things that maybe they didn’t think about,” he explained.

A large part of preparing for a possible fire is having an escape plan with two possible exits.

“Use the back of your hand, put it on the door and if it feels warmer than it normally would that could mean that there is fire on the other side of the door,” Collins said.

If someone in the home struggles with mobility Collins said they should be on the ground floor if possible. He said it is also a good idea to practice before an emergency.

“With modern construction, modern furnishings fire spreads so rapidly and they burn much hotter than they did 30 or 40 years ago. So time is crucial and using that time wisely and getting out of the house can mean the difference between life and death,” he said.

Also, designate a meeting spot outside of your home where everyone agrees to go in case of a fire. That helps firefighters know if everyone is out safe.