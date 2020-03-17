Social Security Administration closes in-person services at local offices

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Social Security Administration says all local Social Security offices will be closed to the public for in-person service starting Tuesday, March 17. The organization says the decision was made to protect older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions as well as employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. The SAA says it will still be able to provide critical services.

Online services remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov, and local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone.

If you need help from Social Security:

Online services are available at www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices. Those who need the service can apply for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits online, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card (in most areas), print a benefit verification letter, etc. The website’s Frequently Asked Questions webpage also has answers to many Social Security questions.

If you cannot conduct your Social Security business online, check the online field office locator for specific information about how to directly contact your local office, which can provide services over the phone.

For people who already have an in-office appointment scheduled, the SSA says it will call to handle the appointment over the phone instead. For those with a hearing scheduled, the SSA will call to discuss alternatives for continuing with the hearing, including offering a telephonic hearing. The company says the call may come from a private number and not from a U.S. Government phone, so they urge people to remember their employees will not threaten you or ask for any form of payment.

Anyone who cannot complete Social Security business online can call our National 800 Number at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). Our National 800 Number has many automated service options you can use without waiting to speak with a telephone representative. A list of automated telephone

The company says it is working closely with the CDC, state and local governments and other experts to monitor the pandemic situation to see when they will be able to open in-person service again.

