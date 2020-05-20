Socially-distanced ceremony honors Kanawha County’s Class of 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission announced a pavilion will be built at Shawnee Sports Complex to honor the graduating class of 2020.

#HAPPENINGNOW: @kanawhaus is holding a press conference to honor the graduating class of 2020. The ceremony is practicing social distancing @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/sRb2BmobzO — Mackenzie Koch (@MackenzieWOWK13) May 20, 2020

The announcement came at a ceremony taking place at The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, to honor the class of 2020.

