Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women and Families client tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – County health officials say a client of the YWCA Charleston’s Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women and Families has tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test came back Friday, Aug. 28 and arrangements have been made for them to self-isolate for 14 days, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Health officials say all other facility clients and staff tested negative for the virus. The facility’s clients were required to remain at the facility until results were available.

Food, medication and other needs are being provided for the client, according to the health department. After the 14-day isolation, the client will need to test negative for COVID-19 before they return to the shelter.

