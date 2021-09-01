Some businesses asking people to wear masks despite lack of mandate

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice hasn’t issued another mask mandate but some stores and restaurants are taking matters into their own hands. With an uptick in COVID-19 cases, some businesses around the city have signs in the windows asking that people wear a mask before coming inside.

“I think it is a good idea,” said Pam Curry, Sissonville, WV. “I don’t have my mask on right now because I am outside. But just as soon as I go into a store I’m putting my mask on.”

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to spike many people are starting to mask up once again.

In Charleston and throughout the state some businesses have posted signs encouraging mask usage.

“Not only should businesses be asking customers to use them, I think it is something that everyone should just do because we care about our neighbors, our friends and our family,” said Jack Deskin, Charleston, WV.

Justice reiterated Wednesday morning that he does not believe a mask mandate is needed at this time. Some shoppers disagree.

“There should be a mandate. I think in the interest of public health that is what we should be doing at this point in time. I can’t imagine a good reason not to do it,” Deskin said.

Late last month, Adelphia closed for several days. According to their Facebook page, it was because of the ‘resurgence of COVID’ in the region. The restaurant has since re-opened.

Most shoppers on Capitol Street Wednesday said they think businesses have every right to have their own policies when it comes to masks and how to best keep people safe.

“I think the governor has done a good job,” said Father Casey Mahone, Clarksburg, WV. “But here lately I think it is time again to strongly encourage everybody to be wearing a mask. Unless there is a medical reason that you wouldn’t be doing something like that. To get vaccinated and to wear a mask is just a smart idea.”

Many businesses are requiring their employees to mask up even if they have been vaccinated.

