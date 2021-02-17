Some Cabell Huntington Hospital clinics remain closed

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital says the CHH Urgent Care, Cannonsburg Family Medical Center, Center for Healthy Aging, Merrit’s Creek FMC and Women’s Health at Merrit’s Creek will be closed today, Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Hospital officials say all of the other clinics will be reopened today after closing yesterday due to severe weather. The 5th Street Urgent Care will also reopen if the power is reopened.