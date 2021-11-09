Some classes canceled for Marshall students after water leak at Smith Hall

HUNTINGTON, WV. (WOWK) – Class was not in session for some Marshall University students Tuesday due to a water leak at Smith Hall.

The university sent out an alert to students and staff that classes in Smith Hall were cancelled around 8:45 a.m.

The building holds multiple different classes and departments including math, journalism, foreign language, speech and more.

A total of 166 classes were impacted, and some students on their way to class said they were actually disappointed to find out their classes were cancelled.



“It was kind of disappointing this morning because I had a test that I could not do due to the classes being cancelled,” said Marshall Student, Christopher Pesimer. “I didn’t like it too well.”

University officials said they expect the issue to be repaired in time for classes Wednesday, but they are still unsure.

