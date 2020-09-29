41 Huntington High students and staff in quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Two new studies published online Monday, June 29 in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggest more than 250 U.S. children have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus and while most recovered after intensive-care treatment, the potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County Schools says 34 students and seven staff members at Huntington High School have been asked to quarantine due to COVID-19.

Officials say the school was notified today that two students had tested positive for the virus. Both last attended classes Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The school and the district’s chief health officer have conducted contact tracing, and anyone who came into direct contact with the two students has been notified. School officials say because of social distancing and other safety protocols, other students and staff should not be affected.

Huntington High School remains open and on the previously announced blended learning schedule.

