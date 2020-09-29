41 Huntington High students and staff in quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County Schools says 34 students and seven staff members at Huntington High School have been asked to quarantine due to COVID-19.
Officials say the school was notified today that two students had tested positive for the virus. Both last attended classes Tuesday, Sept. 22.
The school and the district’s chief health officer have conducted contact tracing, and anyone who came into direct contact with the two students has been notified. School officials say because of social distancing and other safety protocols, other students and staff should not be affected.
Huntington High School remains open and on the previously announced blended learning schedule.
