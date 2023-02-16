UPDATE: (4:30 P.M., Feb. 16, 2023) – Students are now on their way home from school after high water and storms made some roads impassable for buses.

The vice principal at Harts PreK-8 says the school attempted to send students home earlier, but the bus got stuck in traffic. The bus then returned to the school where the students were fed while waiting for the road to clear. The vice principal says the buses just left again to attempt to get students home now that the road appears clear.

UPDATE: (3:04 P.M. Feb. 16, 2023) – Lincoln County Schools says the roadway closed near Harts has been cleared and the power pole has been removed from the scene. Officials say buses will now be able to take the impacted students from Harts PreK-8 home.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Some school buses are being held in Lincoln County due to flooding, officials say.

According to Lincoln County Schools, buses for Lincoln County High School and Duval PreK-8 students in the Duval area are not able to travel at this time due to high water.

LCS also says buses for Harts PreK-8 who live toward the Ranger area are not able to get through on Route 10 due to a power pole that has fallen and blocked the road to bus traffic near the State Road garage on Route 10.

School officials say the students impacted at all three schools are safe and in the school buildings. Officials with LCS say they will provide an update when it is safe to take the students home.

Lincoln County Schools announced earlier today they would be dismissing early due to high water in the county.