Some of former counselor’s victims were Pinch Elementary students, court documents say

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—New federal court documents show a former Pinch Elementary School counselor allegedly victimized students at his school.

The documents say 42-year-old Todd Roatsey, of Elkview, may have victims from as far back as 20 years ago.

Prosecutors say they plan to introduce more than 100 videos and Snapchat conversations found on Roatsey’s devices. They say he used Snapchat, pretending to be an 18-year-old boy to get images and videos of underage girls for sexual gratification.

They say several of the alleged victims were Pinch Elementary School students and that one video was recorded on the school’s playground.

The government alleges Roatsey had at least eight victims, including two adult women who say Roatsey sexually assaulted them when they were 11 and 13 years old in the early 2000s.

Roatsey faces numerous charges for creating and possessing child pornography. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Kanawha County Schools released the following statement in response to this recent development:

“Every step of the way, the school system is learning information as it is made available to the public and only the information provided publicly. We have no additional information about any parts of this case or what is being investigated. We have continued to fully cooperate, but details are not shared with us. As information is released and posted publicly, we will continue to offer support and services for any student or staff member as needed.”