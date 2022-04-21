HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University’s Board of Governors has approved the 2022-2023 budget, and some students could see increases in some fees.

According to the university, the Board approved an overall university operating budget of nearly $318 million, which they say will include restoring the salary reduction some employees received during the pandemic and salary increases for benefit eligible employees.

However, this will also cause some student fees to go up. The university says specialty program fees for some graduate, professional and nursing students will increase and all students will see a 4.4% increase in auxiliary and auxiliary capital fees. Those auxiliary and auxiliary capital fees cover services such as the Memorial student Center, athletics, the TTA Big Green Machine and the university’s bike program.

University officials say there will also be an average increase of about 2% in housing costs and a 4% increase in meal plan fees. Officials say tuition and regular fees flat for undergraduates will not be affected.

Included in the overall operating budget is an athletics budget of $34.5 million

Marshall University President Brad D. Smith said upgrading the student experience from end to end is one of the top goals for his new administration.

Other business at the meeting included the approval of a Bachelor of Science in Psychology degree to allow additional degree options for psychology majors who want to pursue graduate school in STEM fields.